544 Cottage Hill Road
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:55 AM

544 Cottage Hill Road

544 Cottage Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

544 Cottage Hill Road, Orlando, FL 32805
Lake Mann Estates

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
544 Cottage Hill Road - Cottage Hill Road Available 12/16/19 Nice and cozy cozy 3 bedrooms 2 baths single-family home located in Orlando FL! - Nice and cozy 3 bedrooms 2 baths single-family home located in Orlando FL! This property has a spacious living area and kitchen with plenty of cabintes. Located off John Young Pkwy and C.R. Smith St. Mins from 408 and I 4!

To schedule your own private tour and see our most updated available properties, go to our website: www.flarealtyinvestments.com
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com

$1,000.00 Monthly Rent
$1,000.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18

Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**

Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years of verifiable rental history
-2 years of verifiable employment history
-Evictions None

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

