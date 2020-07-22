Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

544 Cottage Hill Road - Cottage Hill Road Available 12/16/19 Nice and cozy cozy 3 bedrooms 2 baths single-family home located in Orlando FL! - Nice and cozy 3 bedrooms 2 baths single-family home located in Orlando FL! This property has a spacious living area and kitchen with plenty of cabintes. Located off John Young Pkwy and C.R. Smith St. Mins from 408 and I 4!



To schedule your own private tour and see our most updated available properties, go to our website: www.flarealtyinvestments.com

Call: (407) 736-9309

Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com



$1,000.00 Monthly Rent

$1,000.00 Security Deposit

$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18



Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**



Rental Qualifications:

-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

-2 years of verifiable rental history

-2 years of verifiable employment history

-Evictions None



(RLNE5285350)