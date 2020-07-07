5413 LAKE MARGARET DRIVE UNIT G

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool air conditioning clubhouse

Conway Condo - Manors of Bryn Mawr - 2BR/2BA - Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath upstairs condo, great room floor plan, eat in kitchen with nice screened balcony. Brand new A/C for energy efficiency. Freshly painted. Walking distance to shopping,and restaurants.



Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required. $250 admin fee.



No Pets Allowed



