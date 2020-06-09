Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

5408 Caramella Drive Available 12/26/19 Quaint Corner Unit 3/2.5 Townhome Located in the Gated Community of Tivoli Village - Quaint corner unit 3/2.5 townhome located in the gated community of Tivoli Village will be available soon. Enjoy the enclosed patio at the front of the townhouse which overlooks the pond, confortable carpet throughout. The living room overlooks the open kitchen with upgraded counters and separate dining area. Downstairs master suite has a large walk in closet and garden tub in the en-suite. The second floor consist of the secondary bedrooms on a split plan, an open bonus area and laundry room. Community pool and playground. Pets will be considered per owner limit Med. Dogs 16 lbs to 45 lbs



