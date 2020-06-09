All apartments in Orlando
5408 Caramella Drive

5408 Caramella Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5408 Caramella Drive, Orlando, FL 32829
Vista East

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5408 Caramella Drive Available 12/26/19 Quaint Corner Unit 3/2.5 Townhome Located in the Gated Community of Tivoli Village - Quaint corner unit 3/2.5 townhome located in the gated community of Tivoli Village will be available soon. Enjoy the enclosed patio at the front of the townhouse which overlooks the pond, confortable carpet throughout. The living room overlooks the open kitchen with upgraded counters and separate dining area. Downstairs master suite has a large walk in closet and garden tub in the en-suite. The second floor consist of the secondary bedrooms on a split plan, an open bonus area and laundry room. Community pool and playground. Pets will be considered per owner limit Med. Dogs 16 lbs to 45 lbs

(RLNE5315195)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5408 Caramella Drive have any available units?
5408 Caramella Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5408 Caramella Drive have?
Some of 5408 Caramella Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5408 Caramella Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5408 Caramella Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5408 Caramella Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5408 Caramella Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5408 Caramella Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5408 Caramella Drive offers parking.
Does 5408 Caramella Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5408 Caramella Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5408 Caramella Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5408 Caramella Drive has a pool.
Does 5408 Caramella Drive have accessible units?
No, 5408 Caramella Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5408 Caramella Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5408 Caramella Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

