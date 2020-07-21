All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 5362 Burning Tree Dr #C-10-1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
5362 Burning Tree Dr #C-10-1
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

5362 Burning Tree Dr #C-10-1

5362 Burning Tree Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Florida Center North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5362 Burning Tree Dr, Orlando, FL 32811
Florida Center North

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
5362 Burning Tree Dr #C-10-1 Available 03/15/20 Spacious 2/2 Town Home by Millenia Mall! Available March 2020 - Spacious 2/2 townhome located in the Cypress Woods Community. This property boasts beautiful vaulted wood beam ceilings, tiled living areas, newly carpeted bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, interior laundry room, lovely scenic walking trails and a location second to none. Water included.

Just minutes from Millennia Mall, Outlets and I-4.
Community pool and tennis courts are all available at your leisure.

Washer and dryer hookups available DISHWASHER DOES NOT CONVEY.

Sorry, NO PETS ALLOWED.

Visit our website, www.RentCare.net to schedule a showing of this home.

In addition to our application, Cypress Woods HOA has an application process with a corresponding $100.00 application fee per person. Applicant must complete a mandatory HOA Orientation and complete the Applicant Orientation Acknowledgement form prior to taking possession of the property. The HOA approval process can take up to 30 days. We cannot give you possession of the property until the HOA Application has been approved.

*This property was built prior to 1978. Federal Law requires that we provide you with the information in this pamphlet. Please click on the following website and read the Lead Base Paint Pamphlet by HUD. Thank you~
https://www.epa.gov/sites/production/files/2017-06/documents/pyf_color_landscape_format_2017_508.pdf

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4635169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5362 Burning Tree Dr #C-10-1 have any available units?
5362 Burning Tree Dr #C-10-1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5362 Burning Tree Dr #C-10-1 have?
Some of 5362 Burning Tree Dr #C-10-1's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5362 Burning Tree Dr #C-10-1 currently offering any rent specials?
5362 Burning Tree Dr #C-10-1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5362 Burning Tree Dr #C-10-1 pet-friendly?
No, 5362 Burning Tree Dr #C-10-1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5362 Burning Tree Dr #C-10-1 offer parking?
Yes, 5362 Burning Tree Dr #C-10-1 offers parking.
Does 5362 Burning Tree Dr #C-10-1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5362 Burning Tree Dr #C-10-1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5362 Burning Tree Dr #C-10-1 have a pool?
Yes, 5362 Burning Tree Dr #C-10-1 has a pool.
Does 5362 Burning Tree Dr #C-10-1 have accessible units?
No, 5362 Burning Tree Dr #C-10-1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5362 Burning Tree Dr #C-10-1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5362 Burning Tree Dr #C-10-1 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tortuga Bay
12932 Mallory Cir
Orlando, FL 32828
The Parks At Hunter's Creek
3000 National Parks Dr
Orlando, FL 32837
Fusion
2603 Silkwood Cir
Orlando, FL 32818
Adele Place
7595 Sun Tree Cir
Orlando, FL 32807
Isles at East Millenia
1980 Lake Fountain Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Osprey Links at Hunters Creek Apartments
13931 Osprey links Rd
Orlando, FL 32837
The Beverly At East Mil
1182 Redman St
Orlando, FL 32839
Eight at East
3200 Innovation Walk Loop
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOrlando 2 Bedroom Apartments
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Apartments
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach