Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher parking recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

5362 Burning Tree Dr #C-10-1 Available 03/15/20 Spacious 2/2 Town Home by Millenia Mall! Available March 2020 - Spacious 2/2 townhome located in the Cypress Woods Community. This property boasts beautiful vaulted wood beam ceilings, tiled living areas, newly carpeted bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, interior laundry room, lovely scenic walking trails and a location second to none. Water included.



Just minutes from Millennia Mall, Outlets and I-4.

Community pool and tennis courts are all available at your leisure.



Washer and dryer hookups available DISHWASHER DOES NOT CONVEY.



Sorry, NO PETS ALLOWED.



Visit our website, www.RentCare.net to schedule a showing of this home.



In addition to our application, Cypress Woods HOA has an application process with a corresponding $100.00 application fee per person. Applicant must complete a mandatory HOA Orientation and complete the Applicant Orientation Acknowledgement form prior to taking possession of the property. The HOA approval process can take up to 30 days. We cannot give you possession of the property until the HOA Application has been approved.



*This property was built prior to 1978. Federal Law requires that we provide you with the information in this pamphlet. Please click on the following website and read the Lead Base Paint Pamphlet by HUD. Thank you~

https://www.epa.gov/sites/production/files/2017-06/documents/pyf_color_landscape_format_2017_508.pdf



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4635169)