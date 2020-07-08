5250 TUNBRIDGE WELLS LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access tennis court

1st floor, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with large rooms, washer and dryer hookups in condo, large screened porch, one car garage with remote control opener, plenty of storage, eat-in kitchen, neutral colors AND located in a great neighborhood. Coach Homes at Dover is located off Fredrica Drive near Michigan and Dixie Belle. Condo association fee, paid by owner, covers basic cable, internet, water, sewer, community pool, and tennis. Convenient to shopping and transportation. Sorry, no pets. No smoking inside condo. Make an appointment today.