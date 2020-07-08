All apartments in Orlando
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:01 AM

5250 TUNBRIDGE WELLS LANE

5250 Tunbridge Wells Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5250 Tunbridge Wells Lane, Orlando, FL 32812
Dixie Belle

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
1st floor, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with large rooms, washer and dryer hookups in condo, large screened porch, one car garage with remote control opener, plenty of storage, eat-in kitchen, neutral colors AND located in a great neighborhood. Coach Homes at Dover is located off Fredrica Drive near Michigan and Dixie Belle. Condo association fee, paid by owner, covers basic cable, internet, water, sewer, community pool, and tennis. Convenient to shopping and transportation. Sorry, no pets. No smoking inside condo. Make an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5250 TUNBRIDGE WELLS LANE have any available units?
5250 TUNBRIDGE WELLS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5250 TUNBRIDGE WELLS LANE have?
Some of 5250 TUNBRIDGE WELLS LANE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5250 TUNBRIDGE WELLS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5250 TUNBRIDGE WELLS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5250 TUNBRIDGE WELLS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 5250 TUNBRIDGE WELLS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5250 TUNBRIDGE WELLS LANE offer parking?
Yes, 5250 TUNBRIDGE WELLS LANE offers parking.
Does 5250 TUNBRIDGE WELLS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5250 TUNBRIDGE WELLS LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5250 TUNBRIDGE WELLS LANE have a pool?
Yes, 5250 TUNBRIDGE WELLS LANE has a pool.
Does 5250 TUNBRIDGE WELLS LANE have accessible units?
No, 5250 TUNBRIDGE WELLS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5250 TUNBRIDGE WELLS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5250 TUNBRIDGE WELLS LANE has units with dishwashers.

