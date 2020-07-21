All apartments in Orlando
5214 Curry Ford Rd, Unit 208

5214 Curry Ford Road · No Longer Available
Location

5214 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32812
Dover Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
clubhouse
carpet
2/1 Condo for rent In Hacienda Del Sol - Second Floor 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo. This unit was recently painted throughout and features tile floors throughout. There is a spacious living room, galley kitchen with breakfast nook. There is a sliding glass door leading out to the large covered back porch. Both bedrooms are well sized with carpet flooring.

Hacienda Del Sol features a community pool and clubhouse. Coin-operated laundry facilities are also available on site. Located off Curry Ford Road, there are plenty of shopping and dining options nearby. Easy access to I-4 and the 408, downtown Orlando, theme parks and UCF are just minutes away.

NO PETS ALLOWED.

PARKING DECAL IS AN ADDITIONAL $35.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

