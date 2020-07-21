5214 Curry Ford Rd, Unit 208

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking pool clubhouse carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool

2/1 Condo for rent In Hacienda Del Sol - Second Floor 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo. This unit was recently painted throughout and features tile floors throughout. There is a spacious living room, galley kitchen with breakfast nook. There is a sliding glass door leading out to the large covered back porch. Both bedrooms are well sized with carpet flooring.



Hacienda Del Sol features a community pool and clubhouse. Coin-operated laundry facilities are also available on site. Located off Curry Ford Road, there are plenty of shopping and dining options nearby. Easy access to I-4 and the 408, downtown Orlando, theme parks and UCF are just minutes away.



NO PETS ALLOWED.



PARKING DECAL IS AN ADDITIONAL $35.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5440250)