5209 DOVE TREE STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL 3/2 HOME LOCATED AT MILLENNIA PARK - This beautiful home located at Millennia Park is close to everything, shopping centers, restaurants, and the most popular attractions in Orlando. Enjoy the beautiful lake in the back patio with no neighbors. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home features tiles in entry area, family room, kitchen and dinning room area, carpet in bedrooms only, stainless steel appliances and beautiful granite counter top. Millennia Park has a community pool, clubhouse, kids playground and walking areas. The house is in a gated community and right outside the gates is the Millennia Elementary School.



Lawn care is not included.



Move-in fees:

If allowed, pet fee is $300/pet cats and dogs (small or medium only) allowed, max 2 pets, dogs are breed restricted

AC filter program is $15/month mandatory

Tenant liability insurance $12.50/month mandatory if you dont have renters insurance

Admin fee - $250 one time fee

First months rent



We will hold the property for the first application and holding deposit we receive. If you are serious about this property, bring the holding deposit to your scheduled showing and submit your application right after. Holding deposit is the same amount as one month rent. If you have any questions please call 407-219-3373.



(RLNE4936795)