All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 5209 DOVE TREE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
5209 DOVE TREE STREET
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:54 AM

5209 DOVE TREE STREET

5209 Dove Tree Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Florida Center North
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5209 Dove Tree Street, Orlando, FL 32811
Florida Center North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL 3/2 HOME LOCATED AT MILLENNIA PARK - This beautiful home located at Millennia Park is close to everything, shopping centers, restaurants, and the most popular attractions in Orlando. Enjoy the beautiful lake in the back patio with no neighbors. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home features tiles in entry area, family room, kitchen and dinning room area, carpet in bedrooms only, stainless steel appliances and beautiful granite counter top. Millennia Park has a community pool, clubhouse, kids playground and walking areas. The house is in a gated community and right outside the gates is the Millennia Elementary School.

Lawn care is not included.

Move-in fees:
If allowed, pet fee is $300/pet cats and dogs (small or medium only) allowed, max 2 pets, dogs are breed restricted
AC filter program is $15/month mandatory
Tenant liability insurance $12.50/month mandatory if you dont have renters insurance
Admin fee - $250 one time fee
First months rent

We will hold the property for the first application and holding deposit we receive. If you are serious about this property, bring the holding deposit to your scheduled showing and submit your application right after. Holding deposit is the same amount as one month rent. If you have any questions please call 407-219-3373.

(RLNE4936795)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5209 DOVE TREE STREET have any available units?
5209 DOVE TREE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5209 DOVE TREE STREET have?
Some of 5209 DOVE TREE STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5209 DOVE TREE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5209 DOVE TREE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5209 DOVE TREE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 5209 DOVE TREE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 5209 DOVE TREE STREET offer parking?
No, 5209 DOVE TREE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 5209 DOVE TREE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5209 DOVE TREE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5209 DOVE TREE STREET have a pool?
Yes, 5209 DOVE TREE STREET has a pool.
Does 5209 DOVE TREE STREET have accessible units?
No, 5209 DOVE TREE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5209 DOVE TREE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 5209 DOVE TREE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Jubilee Park
6850 Merryvale Lane
Orlando, FL 32128
Murano Apartments
9932 Grande Lakes Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
Concord Court at Creative Village
661 W Amelia Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Heritage on Millenia Apartments
3757 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Hudson at East
12530 Innovation East Drive
Orlando, FL 32828
The Yard at Ivanhoe
1460 Alden Road
Orlando, FL 32803
Pavilion at Lake Eve
12515 Lake Square Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Urbana
4301 Urbana Dr
Orlando, FL 32837

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach