All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 5156 CONROY ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
5156 CONROY ROAD
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:49 PM

5156 CONROY ROAD

5156 Conroy Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Florida Center North
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5156 Conroy Road, Orlando, FL 32811
Florida Center North

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Residences at Villa Medici is a gated community near the Millennia Mall, Major Attractions, Restaurants, and Major Highways. This beautiful remodeled condo has a large living room with a computer area with large windows that look out on the pond and swimming pool area. The kitchen hosts stainless steel appliances and a granite counter top/bar area. Has been renewed. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and the bathroom has a granite vanity with large mirror and lighting. The laundry room is spacious with commercial washer and dryer. The condo has new paint and no carpet throughout. Located at the First Floor and with a nice view of the pool from your living room. Villa Medici has a resort style pool, tennis courts, gathering room, and a unique art fitness center. There is a single fee of $100 paid for Vila Medici for the whole family to do their Background Check.

1 DESIGNATED PARKING #235 IN FRONT OF THE BUILDING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 11 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5156 CONROY ROAD have any available units?
5156 CONROY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5156 CONROY ROAD have?
Some of 5156 CONROY ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5156 CONROY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5156 CONROY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5156 CONROY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5156 CONROY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5156 CONROY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5156 CONROY ROAD offers parking.
Does 5156 CONROY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5156 CONROY ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5156 CONROY ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 5156 CONROY ROAD has a pool.
Does 5156 CONROY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5156 CONROY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5156 CONROY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5156 CONROY ROAD has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 11 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl
Orlando, FL 32839
The Adelaide
6677 Tanglewood Bay Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
City West Apartments
1801 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Rosehill Preserve
5870 Sundown Cir
Orlando, FL 32822
The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista
6201 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
The Summit at Metrowest Apartments
6500 Metrowest Blvd
Orlando, FL 32835
Ancora
10107 Ancora Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
The Princeton At College Park
646 W Smith Street
Orlando, FL 32804

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach