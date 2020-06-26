5156 CONROY ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

Residences at Villa Medici is a gated community near the Millennia Mall, Major Attractions, Restaurants, and Major Highways. This beautiful remodeled condo has a large living room with a computer area with large windows that look out on the pond and swimming pool area. The kitchen hosts stainless steel appliances and a granite counter top/bar area. Has been renewed. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and the bathroom has a granite vanity with large mirror and lighting. The laundry room is spacious with commercial washer and dryer. The condo has new paint and no carpet throughout. Located at the First Floor and with a nice view of the pool from your living room. Villa Medici has a resort style pool, tennis courts, gathering room, and a unique art fitness center. There is a single fee of $100 paid for Vila Medici for the whole family to do their Background Check.



1 DESIGNATED PARKING #235 IN FRONT OF THE BUILDING