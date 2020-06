Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated

Super Charming two story home, located in Delaney Park. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has been freshly painted, has real wood floors and laminate floors throughout. Two bedrooms upstairs and one downstairs. Open kitchen which has updated cabinets, countertops and appliances. Bring your rocking chairs and relax on the front porch. Call today for a showing, its a must see. Photo Link