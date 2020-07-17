Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel alarm system courtyard

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system courtyard

513 N. Hyer Avenue Available 07/05/19 EOLA HEIGHTS RENTAL - PENDING - This 2nd floor condo feels like single family home living which features open spacious living spaces, beautiful hardwood floors thru out, spacious Mediterranean style kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, central vacuum system, Alarm system and surround sound system w/volume controls in every room. Large master bedroom w/French glass doors to private balcony, large master bath with jacuzzi tub, large 2nd bedroom, 2 bath w/glass block over sized shower. Interior is being totally repainted with neutral tones. This home also features a basement for storage or shelter and private courtyard, full size stack washer/dryer and 2 off assigned street parking spaces. Water and trash is included.

available 7/1/19



(RLNE2617402)