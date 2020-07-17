All apartments in Orlando
513 N. Hyer Avenue

513 N Hyer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

513 N Hyer Avenue, Orlando, FL 32803
Lake Eola Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
alarm system
courtyard
513 N. Hyer Avenue Available 07/05/19 EOLA HEIGHTS RENTAL - PENDING - This 2nd floor condo feels like single family home living which features open spacious living spaces, beautiful hardwood floors thru out, spacious Mediterranean style kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, central vacuum system, Alarm system and surround sound system w/volume controls in every room. Large master bedroom w/French glass doors to private balcony, large master bath with jacuzzi tub, large 2nd bedroom, 2 bath w/glass block over sized shower. Interior is being totally repainted with neutral tones. This home also features a basement for storage or shelter and private courtyard, full size stack washer/dryer and 2 off assigned street parking spaces. Water and trash is included.
available 7/1/19

(RLNE2617402)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 N. Hyer Avenue have any available units?
513 N. Hyer Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 513 N. Hyer Avenue have?
Some of 513 N. Hyer Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 N. Hyer Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
513 N. Hyer Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 N. Hyer Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 513 N. Hyer Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 513 N. Hyer Avenue offer parking?
No, 513 N. Hyer Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 513 N. Hyer Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 513 N. Hyer Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 N. Hyer Avenue have a pool?
No, 513 N. Hyer Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 513 N. Hyer Avenue have accessible units?
No, 513 N. Hyer Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 513 N. Hyer Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 513 N. Hyer Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
