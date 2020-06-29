5124 Conroy Rd 613

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym playground pool tennis court

Ground floor large One bedroom Condo - Welcome to Villa Medici, a gorgeous Resort style gated community with two sparkling pools, tennis court, beautiful clubhouse, state-of-the-art fitness center, playground and close to major highways, Orlando attractions,shopping, and dining.

Beautiful renovated one bedroom condo featuring Granite counter tops in kitchen, and bathroom. Ground floor unit with full size Washer and dryer hookups, water/sewer and trash included in the rent.

Available Now

Text Ruth 407 923 0188



(RLNE5503038)