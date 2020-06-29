All apartments in Orlando
5124 Conroy Rd 613
Last updated May 24 2020 at 10:52 AM

5124 Conroy Rd 613

5124 Conroy Road · No Longer Available
Location

5124 Conroy Road, Orlando, FL 32811
Florida Center North

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
Ground floor large One bedroom Condo - Welcome to Villa Medici, a gorgeous Resort style gated community with two sparkling pools, tennis court, beautiful clubhouse, state-of-the-art fitness center, playground and close to major highways, Orlando attractions,shopping, and dining.
Beautiful renovated one bedroom condo featuring Granite counter tops in kitchen, and bathroom. Ground floor unit with full size Washer and dryer hookups, water/sewer and trash included in the rent.
Available Now
Text Ruth 407 923 0188

(RLNE5503038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

