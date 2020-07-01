All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 508 HILLCREST STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
508 HILLCREST STREET
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:13 PM

508 HILLCREST STREET

508 Hillcrest Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

508 Hillcrest Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Lake Eola Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Opportunity to live in the Beautiful Downtown Orlando Lake Eola Heights Historic District. This home was built in approx 1925 and has been completely updates. From replacing the plumbing and rewiring the electrical with new breakers and outlets that are all grounded to sanding down and refinishing the beautiful wood floors. Walking distance from the gym, groceries, pizza, and just a short drive to the public pool. Home is located approx 5 blocks from Beautiful Lake Eola! Come check out this home today. Move in date April 3rd 2020 or after.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 HILLCREST STREET have any available units?
508 HILLCREST STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 508 HILLCREST STREET have?
Some of 508 HILLCREST STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 HILLCREST STREET currently offering any rent specials?
508 HILLCREST STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 HILLCREST STREET pet-friendly?
No, 508 HILLCREST STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 508 HILLCREST STREET offer parking?
No, 508 HILLCREST STREET does not offer parking.
Does 508 HILLCREST STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 HILLCREST STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 HILLCREST STREET have a pool?
Yes, 508 HILLCREST STREET has a pool.
Does 508 HILLCREST STREET have accessible units?
No, 508 HILLCREST STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 508 HILLCREST STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 508 HILLCREST STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Valencia
8100 Claire Ann Dr
Orlando, FL 32825
Murano Apartments
9932 Grande Lakes Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
Tortuga Bay
12932 Mallory Cir
Orlando, FL 32828
ARIUM MetroWest
2450 Lake Debra Dr
Orlando, FL 32835
Heritage on Millenia Apartments
3757 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
The Paramount On Lake Eola
415 E Pine St
Orlando, FL 32801
Lake Ivanhoe Shores
1730 Gurtler Court
Orlando, FL 32804
Camden Hunters Creek
4341 Summit Creek Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach