508 HILLCREST STREET

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher gym pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range Property Amenities gym pool

Opportunity to live in the Beautiful Downtown Orlando Lake Eola Heights Historic District. This home was built in approx 1925 and has been completely updates. From replacing the plumbing and rewiring the electrical with new breakers and outlets that are all grounded to sanding down and refinishing the beautiful wood floors. Walking distance from the gym, groceries, pizza, and just a short drive to the public pool. Home is located approx 5 blocks from Beautiful Lake Eola! Come check out this home today. Move in date April 3rd 2020 or after.