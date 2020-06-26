Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

500 S. Eola Dr Available 07/01/19 Absolutely Gorgeous 3 BR home in Thornton Park walk to Restaruants and Shops - Available Julu 1 - **Please TEXT Chris Paul for more info and showings @ 321-277-7609.



You have to see this gorgeous Thornton Park beauty to appreciate it.



Hardwood floors, detailed mill-work, gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, wine refrigerator and more just a short walk to all the restaurants and shops of Thornton Park and Lake Eola. Water and Lawn Care included at this rent price. Discount available if tenant takes care of lawn and water.



The home has off street parking with a garage and a fantastic deck to relax and unwind. With all this space and tranquility you won't believe you are in the heart of downtown.



The master suite features a double door entry, two closets & a bathroom with granite counters, travertine flooring in the shower, a shower massage system, and Jacuzzi tub.



Application Fee is $45 per adult. There is a $100 Administrative Fee due upon lease signing.



(RLNE2418717)