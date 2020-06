Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Available for rent Now! This awesome 4 bedroom townhouse is ready for a new tenant! This is a corner unit home, very spacious and private. Great location! Less than a mile from I-4 and right around the corner from the ever popular Mall at Millenia and less than a thirty minute drive from the world famous Orlando theme parks. The gated community offers safety as well as great inclusions such as the community pool and play areas.