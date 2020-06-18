All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 4920 Luge Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
4920 Luge Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

4920 Luge Lane

4920 Luge Lane · (407) 897-5400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Millenia
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4920 Luge Lane, Orlando, FL 32839
Millenia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4920 Luge Lane · Avail. Jul 10

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1570 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
playground
pool
garage
4920 Luge Lane Available 07/10/20 MOVE in JULY 2020!! Welcome home!! Nice 3 X 2.5 with tile flooring throughout first floor as well as convenient half bath!! - Rent: $1,695 Deposit: $1,695

Welcome home!! Nice 3 X 2.5 with tile flooring throughout first floor as well as convenient half bath!!

Beautiful open kitchen with granite counter tops and spacious walk-in pantry!! Enjoy open breakfast nook/breakfast bar! Access covered back porch area through kitchen! Bedrooms, Laundry and two full bathrooms all on second floor! Luxurious master bathroom with double sink, raised cabinets, stand alone shower, and linen closet. Master bedroom also has large walk in closet & second floor balcony with relaxing view!

Attached one car garage.

Carpet on stairs and all second floor!Tiles throughout first floor and wet areas.

Millenium Parc is a gated community offering a community pool, playground and easy access to Millenia Mall with fine dining and shopping - Disney area. As well as easy access to I-4 & other major highways.

Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.

Schools:
Elementary - Millenia Gardens
Middle - Westridge
High - Oak Ridge
**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**

Lease Terms-
Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.

CALL ROSA VAZQUEZ at (321) 230 -8775 or email at RosaV@homevest.com to schedule a showing of the home!

*** WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5340400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4920 Luge Lane have any available units?
4920 Luge Lane has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4920 Luge Lane have?
Some of 4920 Luge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4920 Luge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4920 Luge Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4920 Luge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4920 Luge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4920 Luge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4920 Luge Lane does offer parking.
Does 4920 Luge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4920 Luge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4920 Luge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4920 Luge Lane has a pool.
Does 4920 Luge Lane have accessible units?
No, 4920 Luge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4920 Luge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4920 Luge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4920 Luge Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl
Orlando, FL 32839
The Morgan
6331 Corporate Centre Boulevard
Orlando, FL 32822
Camden Lee Vista
5901 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
ARIUM MetroWest
2450 Lake Debra Dr
Orlando, FL 32835
Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln
Orlando, FL 32808
The Paramount On Lake Eola
415 E Pine St
Orlando, FL 32801
Kestra Apartments
10387 Vista Oaks Court
Orlando, FL 32836
The Summit at Metrowest Apartments
6500 Metrowest Blvd
Orlando, FL 32835

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity