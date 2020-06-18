Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking playground pool garage

4920 Luge Lane Available 07/10/20 MOVE in JULY 2020!! - Rent: $1,695 Deposit: $1,695



Welcome home!! Nice 3 X 2.5 with tile flooring throughout first floor as well as convenient half bath!!



Beautiful open kitchen with granite counter tops and spacious walk-in pantry!! Enjoy open breakfast nook/breakfast bar! Access covered back porch area through kitchen! Bedrooms, Laundry and two full bathrooms all on second floor! Luxurious master bathroom with double sink, raised cabinets, stand alone shower, and linen closet. Master bedroom also has large walk in closet & second floor balcony with relaxing view!



Attached one car garage.



Carpet on stairs and all second floor!Tiles throughout first floor and wet areas.



Millenium Parc is a gated community offering a community pool, playground and easy access to Millenia Mall with fine dining and shopping - Disney area. As well as easy access to I-4 & other major highways.



Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.



Schools:

Elementary - Millenia Gardens

Middle - Westridge

High - Oak Ridge

**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**



Lease Terms-

Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.



CALL ROSA VAZQUEZ at (321) 230 -8775 or email at RosaV@homevest.com to schedule a showing of the home!



*** WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8***



No Pets Allowed



