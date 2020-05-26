All apartments in Orlando
4849 WALDEN CIRCLE
4849 WALDEN CIRCLE

Location

4849 Walden Circle, Orlando, FL 32811
Florida Center North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Attached garage with opener and private water view with no rear neighbors, community pool and heated spa, concrete block townhome style condo with 2 bedrooms on second floor, 2.5 baths, stainless appliances, granite counters, inside washer and dryer, just move right in! Minutes from I-4, downtown, airport, Turnpike, attractions and Mall at Millenia. Close to everything in a quiet community. Ceiling fans, lots of storage, private patio with fence on both sides and no rear neighbors. No dogs allowed no exception. Agent is owner. Rent includes, water, sewer, garbage, condo fee, grounds. Tenant must have renter's insurance. To apply, gross monthly income should be 3x rent (documented by pay stubs or most recent W-2 or tax returns if pay stub not available), credit score must be 600+. Application will check income, criminal and eviction records and credit report. Rules and Regulations and floor plans are in attachments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4849 WALDEN CIRCLE have any available units?
4849 WALDEN CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4849 WALDEN CIRCLE have?
Some of 4849 WALDEN CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4849 WALDEN CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
4849 WALDEN CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4849 WALDEN CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 4849 WALDEN CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4849 WALDEN CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 4849 WALDEN CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 4849 WALDEN CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4849 WALDEN CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4849 WALDEN CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 4849 WALDEN CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 4849 WALDEN CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 4849 WALDEN CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 4849 WALDEN CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4849 WALDEN CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
