4849 WALDEN CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Attached garage with opener and private water view with no rear neighbors, community pool and heated spa, concrete block townhome style condo with 2 bedrooms on second floor, 2.5 baths, stainless appliances, granite counters, inside washer and dryer, just move right in! Minutes from I-4, downtown, airport, Turnpike, attractions and Mall at Millenia. Close to everything in a quiet community. Ceiling fans, lots of storage, private patio with fence on both sides and no rear neighbors. No dogs allowed no exception. Agent is owner. Rent includes, water, sewer, garbage, condo fee, grounds. Tenant must have renter's insurance. To apply, gross monthly income should be 3x rent (documented by pay stubs or most recent W-2 or tax returns if pay stub not available), credit score must be 600+. Application will check income, criminal and eviction records and credit report. Rules and Regulations and floor plans are in attachments.