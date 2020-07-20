4837 Matteo Trl

Amenities

Stunning FURNISHED Townhome, controlled access entry, luxurious kitchen, tons of natural light, CALL NOW! - No short term rentals, annual rentals ONLY. This stunning FURNISHED townhome in Tuscany Place offers one of the most sought after locations in the area. Close to all the major attractions, the Millenia Mall, outlet malls, most major highways, Downtown Orlando, fine dining and so much more!



Tuscany Place offers it's discerning residents CONTROLLED ACCESS, community pool, clubhouse and beautiful landscaping, you will love coming home to this new community!



One of the most in-demand floorplans, this townhome boasts soaring ceilings throughout, a welcoming foyer, a powder room with a closet, living room, a separate and spacious dining room just off of the kitchen--perfect for entertaining. The large open kitchen features granite with backsplash, GE Energy Star rated appliances, large island, 42" cabinets and a wonderful sliding glass door that lets in tons of natural light! The second floor offers three bedrooms, split plan, a huge utility room with oversized WASHER/DRYER & built in sink to help tackle the laundry! So tastefully decorated and furnished, this townhome is perfect! Call now to set up your private showing. No short term rentals please.



GPS Realty and Property Management prides itself in offering it's residents a quiet, peaceful environment, as such, please click "apply here" for our application criteria and fees. This home is not pet friendly, in the case of ESA and service animals, prospect should apply through https://gpsrealty.petscreening.com/.



We do business in accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Act and welcome all applicants, regardless of race, national origin, or other protected characteristic.



No Pets Allowed



