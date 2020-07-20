All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 4837 Matteo Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
4837 Matteo Trl
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:45 AM

4837 Matteo Trl

4837 Matteo Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Millenia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4837 Matteo Trail, Orlando, FL 32839
Millenia

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
pool
clubhouse
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
pet friendly
Stunning FURNISHED Townhome, controlled access entry, luxurious kitchen, tons of natural light, CALL NOW! - No short term rentals, annual rentals ONLY. This stunning FURNISHED townhome in Tuscany Place offers one of the most sought after locations in the area. Close to all the major attractions, the Millenia Mall, outlet malls, most major highways, Downtown Orlando, fine dining and so much more!

Tuscany Place offers it's discerning residents CONTROLLED ACCESS, community pool, clubhouse and beautiful landscaping, you will love coming home to this new community!

One of the most in-demand floorplans, this townhome boasts soaring ceilings throughout, a welcoming foyer, a powder room with a closet, living room, a separate and spacious dining room just off of the kitchen--perfect for entertaining. The large open kitchen features granite with backsplash, GE Energy Star rated appliances, large island, 42" cabinets and a wonderful sliding glass door that lets in tons of natural light! The second floor offers three bedrooms, split plan, a huge utility room with oversized WASHER/DRYER & built in sink to help tackle the laundry! So tastefully decorated and furnished, this townhome is perfect! Call now to set up your private showing. No short term rentals please.

GPS Realty and Property Management prides itself in offering it's residents a quiet, peaceful environment, as such, please click "apply here" for our application criteria and fees. This home is not pet friendly, in the case of ESA and service animals, prospect should apply through https://gpsrealty.petscreening.com/.

We do business in accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Act and welcome all applicants, regardless of race, national origin, or other protected characteristic.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2506813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4837 Matteo Trl have any available units?
4837 Matteo Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4837 Matteo Trl have?
Some of 4837 Matteo Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4837 Matteo Trl currently offering any rent specials?
4837 Matteo Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4837 Matteo Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 4837 Matteo Trl is pet friendly.
Does 4837 Matteo Trl offer parking?
No, 4837 Matteo Trl does not offer parking.
Does 4837 Matteo Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4837 Matteo Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4837 Matteo Trl have a pool?
Yes, 4837 Matteo Trl has a pool.
Does 4837 Matteo Trl have accessible units?
No, 4837 Matteo Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 4837 Matteo Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 4837 Matteo Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Cities for Families 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Valencia
8100 Claire Ann Dr
Orlando, FL 32825
Beacon at Seminole Lakes
7120 Forest City Rd
Orlando, FL 32810
City View
595 W Church St
Orlando, FL 32805
Camden Lee Vista
5901 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Retreat at Valencia
8413 Valencia Village Lane
Orlando, FL 32825
Kestra Apartments
10387 Vista Oaks Court
Orlando, FL 32836
Montevista at Windermere
6421 Conroy Rd
Orlando, FL 32835
Camden Orange Court
668 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach