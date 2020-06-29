4827 ELESE ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

MALIBU GROVES - REMODELED 3BR/1.5BA - Spacious 3BR/1.5, completely remodeled, granite counter tops, new appliances, new windows for energy efficiency, remodeled bathrooms, an oversized master bedroom, and a huge backyard. Very convenient location. Section 8 Accepted.



Applications are per adult over 18. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $350 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275admin fee due at move in. Section 8 accepted.



(RLNE5432651)