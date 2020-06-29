All apartments in Orlando
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

4827 Elese Street · No Longer Available
Location

4827 Elese Street, Orlando, FL 32811
Carver Shores

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
MALIBU GROVES - REMODELED 3BR/1.5BA - Spacious 3BR/1.5, completely remodeled, granite counter tops, new appliances, new windows for energy efficiency, remodeled bathrooms, an oversized master bedroom, and a huge backyard. Very convenient location. Section 8 Accepted.

Applications are per adult over 18. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $350 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275admin fee due at move in. Section 8 accepted.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,

(RLNE5432651)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4827 ELESE ST have any available units?
4827 ELESE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4827 ELESE ST have?
Some of 4827 ELESE ST's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4827 ELESE ST currently offering any rent specials?
4827 ELESE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4827 ELESE ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 4827 ELESE ST is pet friendly.
Does 4827 ELESE ST offer parking?
No, 4827 ELESE ST does not offer parking.
Does 4827 ELESE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4827 ELESE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4827 ELESE ST have a pool?
No, 4827 ELESE ST does not have a pool.
Does 4827 ELESE ST have accessible units?
No, 4827 ELESE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 4827 ELESE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 4827 ELESE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
