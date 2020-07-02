Amenities

2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Level Condo at 4800 Lighthouse Circle, Orlando, FL 32808. This home has been completely remodeled. Tile throughout including all the closets. New Range, New Refrigerator, New Dishwasher and Disposal, Central Heat and A/C. Single car garage has a new insulated garage door with opener and Washer / Dryer. Washer / Dryer are courtesy items and not warranted for repair. Security system is in place and tenant can add monitoring. Ceiling fans in the Living / Dining room with vaulted ceilings. Windows in the living room at the ceiling level and a skylight in the hall bathroom make this property Light and Bright! Private Screened Entry and both Bedrooms Overlook the Community Lake. Call to schedule a showing.



For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.



Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application. Small Pets, under 20 pounds are permitted per the Homeowners Association with a refundable pet deposit of $200 per pet.



Driving Directions: Pine Hills road North from Silver Star Road, Right onto North Lane, Left onto Signal Hill Road, Right onto Lighthouse Lane to Lighthouse Circle. Property is on the Left at Lighthouse Circle and Lighthouse Lane on the Corner.



