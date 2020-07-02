All apartments in Orlando
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

4800 Lighthouse Circle

4800 Lighthouse Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4800 Lighthouse Circle, Orlando, FL 32808
Signal Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home at 4800 Lighthouse Circle #370, Orlando, FL 32808. -
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Level Condo at 4800 Lighthouse Circle, Orlando, FL 32808. This home has been completely remodeled. Tile throughout including all the closets. New Range, New Refrigerator, New Dishwasher and Disposal, Central Heat and A/C. Single car garage has a new insulated garage door with opener and Washer / Dryer. Washer / Dryer are courtesy items and not warranted for repair. Security system is in place and tenant can add monitoring. Ceiling fans in the Living / Dining room with vaulted ceilings. Windows in the living room at the ceiling level and a skylight in the hall bathroom make this property Light and Bright! Private Screened Entry and both Bedrooms Overlook the Community Lake. Call to schedule a showing.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application. Small Pets, under 20 pounds are permitted per the Homeowners Association with a refundable pet deposit of $200 per pet.

Driving Directions: Pine Hills road North from Silver Star Road, Right onto North Lane, Left onto Signal Hill Road, Right onto Lighthouse Lane to Lighthouse Circle. Property is on the Left at Lighthouse Circle and Lighthouse Lane on the Corner.

(RLNE2428838)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4800 Lighthouse Circle have any available units?
4800 Lighthouse Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4800 Lighthouse Circle have?
Some of 4800 Lighthouse Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4800 Lighthouse Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4800 Lighthouse Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4800 Lighthouse Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4800 Lighthouse Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4800 Lighthouse Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4800 Lighthouse Circle offers parking.
Does 4800 Lighthouse Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4800 Lighthouse Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4800 Lighthouse Circle have a pool?
No, 4800 Lighthouse Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4800 Lighthouse Circle have accessible units?
No, 4800 Lighthouse Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4800 Lighthouse Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4800 Lighthouse Circle has units with dishwashers.

