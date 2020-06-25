All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 48 E KING STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
48 E KING STREET
Last updated April 25 2019 at 9:14 PM

48 E KING STREET

48 W King Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
College Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

48 W King Street, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4/2.5 home is just under 1800 sq. ft. of living space. It has hardwood, tile and vinyl floors throughout the home. The home has a separate living room and dining room with lots of living space. Split floor plan with the master suite near the front of the home with a walk-in closet and master bath. The two guest bedrooms are very spacious and share the 2nd bathroom. Kitchen has lots of counter and cabinet space and has an entrance to the Florida room out back. This home won't last for long so come see it today! Great location in the heart of College Park minutes from I4, 408 toll road, and Downtown Orlando. Close to tons of local shopping, dining, and entertainment.

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 E KING STREET have any available units?
48 E KING STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 48 E KING STREET currently offering any rent specials?
48 E KING STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 E KING STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 48 E KING STREET is pet friendly.
Does 48 E KING STREET offer parking?
No, 48 E KING STREET does not offer parking.
Does 48 E KING STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48 E KING STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 E KING STREET have a pool?
No, 48 E KING STREET does not have a pool.
Does 48 E KING STREET have accessible units?
No, 48 E KING STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 48 E KING STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 48 E KING STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 48 E KING STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 48 E KING STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cornerstone
2409 S Conway Rd
Orlando, FL 32812
Camden Lee Vista
5901 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
The Addison on Millenia
4763 Gardens Park Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Camden Lago Vista
6000 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Kestra Apartments
10387 Vista Oaks Court
Orlando, FL 32836
Lake Ivanhoe Shores
1730 Gurtler Court
Orlando, FL 32804
The Yard at Ivanhoe
1460 Alden Road
Orlando, FL 32803
Grand Reserve at Kirkman Parke
3301 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach