4772 Walden Circle Unit 222
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 AM

4772 Walden Circle Unit 222

4772 Walden Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4772 Walden Circle, Orlando, FL 32811
Florida Center North

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
4772 Walden Circle Unit 222 Available 07/10/20 Just minutes away from Mall at Millenia and Universal! - The community boasts a 3,000+ square foot clubhouse, a fitness center, two swimming pools, one spa pool, two tennis courts, a volleyball court, a picnic pavilion, and a car care center. Just minutes away from Mall at Millenia, Universal Studios, City Walk, I-4, and much more!

Built in 1988
1 Year
$125.00 Lease Administration Fee.
$20.00 Pet application fee.
$350.00 NON-Refundable pet fee, per pet, applies, call office for details.
Mandatory Fees call office for details.
Rental insurance required.

(RLNE2951323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4772 Walden Circle Unit 222 have any available units?
4772 Walden Circle Unit 222 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4772 Walden Circle Unit 222 have?
Some of 4772 Walden Circle Unit 222's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4772 Walden Circle Unit 222 currently offering any rent specials?
4772 Walden Circle Unit 222 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4772 Walden Circle Unit 222 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4772 Walden Circle Unit 222 is pet friendly.
Does 4772 Walden Circle Unit 222 offer parking?
No, 4772 Walden Circle Unit 222 does not offer parking.
Does 4772 Walden Circle Unit 222 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4772 Walden Circle Unit 222 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4772 Walden Circle Unit 222 have a pool?
Yes, 4772 Walden Circle Unit 222 has a pool.
Does 4772 Walden Circle Unit 222 have accessible units?
No, 4772 Walden Circle Unit 222 does not have accessible units.
Does 4772 Walden Circle Unit 222 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4772 Walden Circle Unit 222 does not have units with dishwashers.

