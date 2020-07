Amenities

Available NOW! 2br 1bath, condo one block past I-4 on Conroy rd. Minutes from Millenia Mall, the unit features tile floors, screened patio, fireplace, tile roof. Community has 2 pools and tennis courts, space for boat & RV parking and has a walking trail that runs behind the community, plus zoned for Dr. Phillips high school.