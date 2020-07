Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Lovely Condo for rent - Newly renovated Condo in the Townes of Southgate off of Conroy road. This property boast of new appliances, fresh paint granite counter tops. This home offers a spacious and quiet screened back patio to relax at your convenience. This home has easy access to highways, Universal Studios and Mall of Millennia area. This property will not last long come see it today.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5788548)