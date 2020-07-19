All apartments in Orlando
Orlando, FL
465 E SOUTH STREET
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:45 AM

465 E SOUTH STREET

465 South Street · (321) 239-8509
Location

465 South Street, Orlando, FL 32801
South Eola

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 22 · Avail. now

$2,450

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1696 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a unique, rarely available opportunity to live in a beautiful, modern townhouse right in the heart of downtown Orlando. This home has many great features; including an extremely rare, private, two car garage! The home has been fully renovated using professional design elements, including new paint and an updated designer kitchen and 2.5 baths - one with a jetted tub! It has also has amazing stacked-stone features throughout. This beautiful townhome has three levels. Level one is garage and small office space with storage. Level two is an open floor plan living space with a dining area and a fully equipped kitchen containing all stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, microwave, stove, dishwasher, disposal), a breakfast bar and a large panty. There’s also a half bath on the second floor for your guests and small exterior deck. The third floor has two master suites and a full size washer/dryer. The home has beautiful, dark chocolate, real wood floors that are combined with modern gray tile in the kitchen and baths. There is also small loft space on the fourth floor. This unique property is only a few walkable blocks from Publix, Lake Eola and the new Dr. Phillip’s Performing Arts Center. You can also walk to the SunRail station, Amway Center, Thornton Park and the Orlando Business District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 465 E SOUTH STREET have any available units?
465 E SOUTH STREET has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 465 E SOUTH STREET have?
Some of 465 E SOUTH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 465 E SOUTH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
465 E SOUTH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 465 E SOUTH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 465 E SOUTH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 465 E SOUTH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 465 E SOUTH STREET offers parking.
Does 465 E SOUTH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 465 E SOUTH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 465 E SOUTH STREET have a pool?
No, 465 E SOUTH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 465 E SOUTH STREET have accessible units?
No, 465 E SOUTH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 465 E SOUTH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 465 E SOUTH STREET has units with dishwashers.
