465 E SOUTH STREET

This is a unique, rarely available opportunity to live in a beautiful, modern townhouse right in the heart of downtown Orlando. This home has many great features; including an extremely rare, private, two car garage! The home has been fully renovated using professional design elements, including new paint and an updated designer kitchen and 2.5 baths - one with a jetted tub! It has also has amazing stacked-stone features throughout. This beautiful townhome has three levels. Level one is garage and small office space with storage. Level two is an open floor plan living space with a dining area and a fully equipped kitchen containing all stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, microwave, stove, dishwasher, disposal), a breakfast bar and a large panty. There’s also a half bath on the second floor for your guests and small exterior deck. The third floor has two master suites and a full size washer/dryer. The home has beautiful, dark chocolate, real wood floors that are combined with modern gray tile in the kitchen and baths. There is also small loft space on the fourth floor. This unique property is only a few walkable blocks from Publix, Lake Eola and the new Dr. Phillip’s Performing Arts Center. You can also walk to the SunRail station, Amway Center, Thornton Park and the Orlando Business District.