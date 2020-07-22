All apartments in Orlando
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

4616 Lighthouse Circle #101

4616 Lighthouse Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4616 Lighthouse Circle, Orlando, FL 32808
Signal Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
courtyard
pet friendly
Condo Home in Orlando - Spacious town home with over 1300 square feet of living space located in nice quiet area of Rosemont. Open floor plan with galley kitchen and large dining area and 1/2 bath downstairs. Both spacious bedrooms and baths are upstairs. First floor flooring is all ceramic and carpet on stairs and 2nd floor.There is a nice private courtyard in the front.

Available NOW!

Call today to schedule your private showing!
Ackley Florida Property Management
(407) 349-8080
www.ackleyflorida.com

Sorry, not pet or section 8 friendly

12 Month Lease
$75 Application fee per adult
$125 Lease Processing fee due once application is approved
$5 Monthly Tech Fee

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!! now.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2110668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4616 Lighthouse Circle #101 have any available units?
4616 Lighthouse Circle #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 4616 Lighthouse Circle #101 currently offering any rent specials?
4616 Lighthouse Circle #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4616 Lighthouse Circle #101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4616 Lighthouse Circle #101 is pet friendly.
Does 4616 Lighthouse Circle #101 offer parking?
No, 4616 Lighthouse Circle #101 does not offer parking.
Does 4616 Lighthouse Circle #101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4616 Lighthouse Circle #101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4616 Lighthouse Circle #101 have a pool?
No, 4616 Lighthouse Circle #101 does not have a pool.
Does 4616 Lighthouse Circle #101 have accessible units?
No, 4616 Lighthouse Circle #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 4616 Lighthouse Circle #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4616 Lighthouse Circle #101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4616 Lighthouse Circle #101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4616 Lighthouse Circle #101 does not have units with air conditioning.

