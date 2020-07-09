Rent Calculator
4601 Cason Cove Dr Apt 216
4601 Cason Cove Drive
·
Location
4601 Cason Cove Drive, Orlando, FL 32811
Florida Center North
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
tennis court
Do not miss out on this great studio apartment. Located close to the I-4 entrance, Universal Studios and Mall at Millenia. Shopping, dining and so much more are basically at your fingertips!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4601 Cason Cove Dr Apt 216 have any available units?
4601 Cason Cove Dr Apt 216 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4601 Cason Cove Dr Apt 216 have?
Some of 4601 Cason Cove Dr Apt 216's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4601 Cason Cove Dr Apt 216 currently offering any rent specials?
4601 Cason Cove Dr Apt 216 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4601 Cason Cove Dr Apt 216 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4601 Cason Cove Dr Apt 216 is pet friendly.
Does 4601 Cason Cove Dr Apt 216 offer parking?
No, 4601 Cason Cove Dr Apt 216 does not offer parking.
Does 4601 Cason Cove Dr Apt 216 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4601 Cason Cove Dr Apt 216 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4601 Cason Cove Dr Apt 216 have a pool?
Yes, 4601 Cason Cove Dr Apt 216 has a pool.
Does 4601 Cason Cove Dr Apt 216 have accessible units?
No, 4601 Cason Cove Dr Apt 216 does not have accessible units.
Does 4601 Cason Cove Dr Apt 216 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4601 Cason Cove Dr Apt 216 has units with dishwashers.
