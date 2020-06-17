4572 COMMANDER DRIVE

Amenities

FOR RENT. Available July 1st. Nicely updated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo. Very spacious. Washer and Dryer in the unit. NEW energy efficient windows and new HVAC system. NO PETS allowed in the community. Top floor unit, so no noises from upstairs and higher ceilings. VALET TRASH pickup, so no lugging garbage to the dumpster. This community includes plenty of amenities, including 2 resort style pools, fitness center, spa and sauna, tennis court, racquetball court, barbecue and picnic area and much more! Very convenient location near major highways, transportation, shopping, and dining and just minutes away from Downtown Orlando, Lake Nona and Orlando International Airport. HOA dues cover all amenities, exterior maintenance and landscaping, valet garbage removal, water, storm drainage, waste and sewage disposal, pest control and 24 hour security gates. See 3D virtual tour and video.