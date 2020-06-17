All apartments in Orlando
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:32 PM

4572 COMMANDER DRIVE

4572 Commander Drive · (321) 277-2904
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4572 Commander Drive, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1237 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1054 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
trash valet
valet service
FOR RENT. Available July 1st. Nicely updated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo. Very spacious. Washer and Dryer in the unit. NEW energy efficient windows and new HVAC system. NO PETS allowed in the community. Top floor unit, so no noises from upstairs and higher ceilings. VALET TRASH pickup, so no lugging garbage to the dumpster. This community includes plenty of amenities, including 2 resort style pools, fitness center, spa and sauna, tennis court, racquetball court, barbecue and picnic area and much more! Very convenient location near major highways, transportation, shopping, and dining and just minutes away from Downtown Orlando, Lake Nona and Orlando International Airport. HOA dues cover all amenities, exterior maintenance and landscaping, valet garbage removal, water, storm drainage, waste and sewage disposal, pest control and 24 hour security gates. See 3D virtual tour and video.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4572 COMMANDER DRIVE have any available units?
4572 COMMANDER DRIVE has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4572 COMMANDER DRIVE have?
Some of 4572 COMMANDER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4572 COMMANDER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4572 COMMANDER DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4572 COMMANDER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4572 COMMANDER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4572 COMMANDER DRIVE offer parking?
No, 4572 COMMANDER DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 4572 COMMANDER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4572 COMMANDER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4572 COMMANDER DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4572 COMMANDER DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4572 COMMANDER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4572 COMMANDER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4572 COMMANDER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4572 COMMANDER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
