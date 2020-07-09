All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 4560 Commander Dr. #1333.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
4560 Commander Dr. #1333
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:49 PM

4560 Commander Dr. #1333

4560 Commander Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
South Semoran
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4560 Commander Drive, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
trash valet
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
trash valet
Updated Unit at Venetian Place! - Updated third floor unit at Venetian Place! This spacious unit is in excellent condition. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and dinette. There is a sun room with a gorgeous pond view. This gated community features a pool and fitness center, and is conveniently located near downtown Orlando and the airport. Water and valet trash pickup are included for your convenience. Pets are not allowed. Available for immediate move in once approved.

Thank you for your showing request. Please note- due to COVID-19, we are taking precautionary measures for our viewings. At this time, we encourage our fellow agents and customers to view the virtual tour online prior to viewing the home in person. In the event a particular party is interested in making application as a result of the virtual viewing, we will individually schedule an in person viewing of the home. We will require all parties to be wearing masks and gloves. We also ask that the viewing party does not touch anything within the property while being viewed. We thank you for your understanding during this difficult time and we look forward to working with you! NOTE: All appointments must be scheduled in advance.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2348175)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4560 Commander Dr. #1333 have any available units?
4560 Commander Dr. #1333 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4560 Commander Dr. #1333 have?
Some of 4560 Commander Dr. #1333's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4560 Commander Dr. #1333 currently offering any rent specials?
4560 Commander Dr. #1333 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4560 Commander Dr. #1333 pet-friendly?
No, 4560 Commander Dr. #1333 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4560 Commander Dr. #1333 offer parking?
No, 4560 Commander Dr. #1333 does not offer parking.
Does 4560 Commander Dr. #1333 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4560 Commander Dr. #1333 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4560 Commander Dr. #1333 have a pool?
Yes, 4560 Commander Dr. #1333 has a pool.
Does 4560 Commander Dr. #1333 have accessible units?
No, 4560 Commander Dr. #1333 does not have accessible units.
Does 4560 Commander Dr. #1333 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4560 Commander Dr. #1333 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windrift
949 Crowsnest Cir
Orlando, FL 32825
City View
595 W Church St
Orlando, FL 32805
SkyHouse Orlando
335 N Magnolia Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Fisherman's Village
5800 Dolphin Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Lexington Court
315 W Concord St
Orlando, FL 32801
Isles at East Millenia
1980 Lake Fountain Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Osprey Links at Hunters Creek Apartments
13931 Osprey links Rd
Orlando, FL 32837
Bell at Universal
6350 Vineland Rd
Orlando, FL 32819

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach