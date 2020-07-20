4541 LORING PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher carport pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking pool

Welcome home to this beautifully refreshed mid-century ranch in desirable Dover Shores East, a peaceful oasis on a quiet tree-lined street just minutes from everywhere, including downtown Orlando, SR408, I4, UCF & OIA (and only 30 minutes to the beach!). This sprawling 1715 SF ranch blends the best of midcentury charm with sparkling just-restored terrazzo floors, brand new Levelor cordless plantation window blinds, new Whirlpool washer and dryer, vintage bathrooms, enormous galley-style kitchen with loads of cabinet space and granite counters, delightful Tiffany-style pendulum ceiling light fixtures, and all new paint throughout. Enjoy loads of space for family, friends and entertaining with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, living room, dining room, and family room. The large, gently sloping front lawn sets this delightful home back from remarkably quiet Loring Place and the shaded, fenced back yard includes a large patio area and plenty of room to congregate, celebrate, relax and play. A large storage room attached to the enormous 2-vehicle carport is a perfect place to store your tools and toys. Zoned for wonderful local schools, including Dover Shores Elementary, Jackson Middle School, and Boone High School.