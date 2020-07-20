All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 4541 LORING PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
4541 LORING PLACE
Last updated May 10 2019 at 5:53 PM

4541 LORING PLACE

4541 Loring Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4541 Loring Place, Orlando, FL 32812
Dover Shores East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Welcome home to this beautifully refreshed mid-century ranch in desirable Dover Shores East, a peaceful oasis on a quiet tree-lined street just minutes from everywhere, including downtown Orlando, SR408, I4, UCF & OIA (and only 30 minutes to the beach!). This sprawling 1715 SF ranch blends the best of midcentury charm with sparkling just-restored terrazzo floors, brand new Levelor cordless plantation window blinds, new Whirlpool washer and dryer, vintage bathrooms, enormous galley-style kitchen with loads of cabinet space and granite counters, delightful Tiffany-style pendulum ceiling light fixtures, and all new paint throughout. Enjoy loads of space for family, friends and entertaining with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, living room, dining room, and family room. The large, gently sloping front lawn sets this delightful home back from remarkably quiet Loring Place and the shaded, fenced back yard includes a large patio area and plenty of room to congregate, celebrate, relax and play. A large storage room attached to the enormous 2-vehicle carport is a perfect place to store your tools and toys. Zoned for wonderful local schools, including Dover Shores Elementary, Jackson Middle School, and Boone High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4541 LORING PLACE have any available units?
4541 LORING PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4541 LORING PLACE have?
Some of 4541 LORING PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4541 LORING PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
4541 LORING PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4541 LORING PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 4541 LORING PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4541 LORING PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 4541 LORING PLACE offers parking.
Does 4541 LORING PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4541 LORING PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4541 LORING PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 4541 LORING PLACE has a pool.
Does 4541 LORING PLACE have accessible units?
No, 4541 LORING PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 4541 LORING PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4541 LORING PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Morgan
6331 Corporate Centre Boulevard
Orlando, FL 32822
Twelve Oaks at Windermere
6025 Oakshadow St
Orlando, FL 32835
Enclave at Lake Ellenor
2100 W Oak Ridge Rd
Orlando, FL 32809
Avery Place Villas
5917 Mustang Pl
Orlando, FL 32822
Fisherman's Village
5800 Dolphin Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Castilian
4746 S Rio Grande Avenue
Orlando, FL 32839
Northlake Park
9300 Northlake Pkwy
Orlando, FL 32827
525 Avalon Park
525 Loyola Cir
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach