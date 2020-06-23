All apartments in Orlando
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
4536 Commander Drive #1537
Last updated January 18 2020 at 9:20 PM

4536 Commander Drive #1537

4536 Commander Dr Unit 1537 · No Longer Available
Location

4536 Commander Dr Unit 1537, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Amenities

in unit laundry
gym
pool
racquetball court
clubhouse
valet service
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
racquetball court
valet service
4536 Commander Drive #1537 Available 02/03/20 2/2 Condo in Gated Venetian Place - 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo in gated Venetian Place community located near South Semoran Blvd and Gatlin Ave. Both bedrooms have their own bathrooms, one is shared with living area. All new carpet in living area and bedrooms. Open kitchen to living room, dining area and nook area. Washer and Dryer included. Valet garbage service. NO ANIMALS are permitted by the community. Unit is located on the top 3rd-floor and back side corner of building toward pond with cypress trees. The community amenities offer two-pools, fitness center, indoor racquetball and more. Close to major highways, shopping and airport. Please note, once applications are approved with WMG there is an HOA application fee and approval process. Community is in process of painting buildings.

Property Manager:
Chris Williams
407-896-1200 ext 219

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4507582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4536 Commander Drive #1537 have any available units?
4536 Commander Drive #1537 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4536 Commander Drive #1537 have?
Some of 4536 Commander Drive #1537's amenities include in unit laundry, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4536 Commander Drive #1537 currently offering any rent specials?
4536 Commander Drive #1537 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4536 Commander Drive #1537 pet-friendly?
No, 4536 Commander Drive #1537 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4536 Commander Drive #1537 offer parking?
No, 4536 Commander Drive #1537 does not offer parking.
Does 4536 Commander Drive #1537 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4536 Commander Drive #1537 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4536 Commander Drive #1537 have a pool?
Yes, 4536 Commander Drive #1537 has a pool.
Does 4536 Commander Drive #1537 have accessible units?
No, 4536 Commander Drive #1537 does not have accessible units.
Does 4536 Commander Drive #1537 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4536 Commander Drive #1537 does not have units with dishwashers.
