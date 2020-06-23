Amenities

4536 Commander Drive #1537 Available 02/03/20 2/2 Condo in Gated Venetian Place - 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo in gated Venetian Place community located near South Semoran Blvd and Gatlin Ave. Both bedrooms have their own bathrooms, one is shared with living area. All new carpet in living area and bedrooms. Open kitchen to living room, dining area and nook area. Washer and Dryer included. Valet garbage service. NO ANIMALS are permitted by the community. Unit is located on the top 3rd-floor and back side corner of building toward pond with cypress trees. The community amenities offer two-pools, fitness center, indoor racquetball and more. Close to major highways, shopping and airport. Please note, once applications are approved with WMG there is an HOA application fee and approval process. Community is in process of painting buildings.



Property Manager:

Chris Williams

407-896-1200 ext 219



