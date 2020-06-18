Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities accessible clubhouse gym pool racquetball court bbq/grill hot tub tennis court volleyball court

4536 Commander Dr #1527 Available 07/01/20 ORLANDO:Gated, Venetian Place Community - 2nd Floor Unit - AVAILABLE JULY 1 st! Super nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the 2nd floor, Lake View! All tile flooring, split bedrooms, computer space/den, washer and dryer included! All kitchen appliances, breakfast bar, granite counters and ceiling fans!

Gated community is conveniently located to the airport, major roads, dining, shopping and entertainment. Offering a clubhouse, 2 pools, a hot tub, bbq picnic area, indoor racquetball court, tennis courts, sand volleyball court and a car detail area. NO PETS PER COMMUNITY GUIDELINES.



Many of CFRP Realty’s Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.



FEATURES:

2nd Floor Unit

All Kitchen Appliances

Breakfast Bar

Granite Counters

Open Floor Plan

Living Room/Dining Area Combo

Sitting Area/Computer Area/Den

Split Bedrooms

Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer

Ceiling Fans

Tile Flooring

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlord’s liability policy



HOA has their own application and approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.



NO PETS PERMITTED PER COMMUNITY GUIDELINES



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



EXAMPLE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



No Pets Allowed



