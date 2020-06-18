All apartments in Orlando
4536 Commander Dr #1527

4536 Commander Drive · (407) 392-2373 ext. 107
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4536 Commander Drive, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4536 Commander Dr #1527 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1054 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
gym
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
gym
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
4536 Commander Dr #1527 Available 07/01/20 ORLANDO:Gated, Venetian Place Community - 2nd Floor Unit - AVAILABLE JULY 1 st! Super nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the 2nd floor, Lake View! All tile flooring, split bedrooms, computer space/den, washer and dryer included! All kitchen appliances, breakfast bar, granite counters and ceiling fans!
Gated community is conveniently located to the airport, major roads, dining, shopping and entertainment. Offering a clubhouse, 2 pools, a hot tub, bbq picnic area, indoor racquetball court, tennis courts, sand volleyball court and a car detail area. NO PETS PER COMMUNITY GUIDELINES.

Many of CFRP Realty’s Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
2nd Floor Unit
All Kitchen Appliances
Breakfast Bar
Granite Counters
Open Floor Plan
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Sitting Area/Computer Area/Den
Split Bedrooms
Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer
Ceiling Fans
Tile Flooring
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlord’s liability policy

HOA has their own application and approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.

NO PETS PERMITTED PER COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

EXAMPLE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3815830)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4536 Commander Dr #1527 have any available units?
4536 Commander Dr #1527 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4536 Commander Dr #1527 have?
Some of 4536 Commander Dr #1527's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4536 Commander Dr #1527 currently offering any rent specials?
4536 Commander Dr #1527 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4536 Commander Dr #1527 pet-friendly?
No, 4536 Commander Dr #1527 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4536 Commander Dr #1527 offer parking?
No, 4536 Commander Dr #1527 does not offer parking.
Does 4536 Commander Dr #1527 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4536 Commander Dr #1527 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4536 Commander Dr #1527 have a pool?
Yes, 4536 Commander Dr #1527 has a pool.
Does 4536 Commander Dr #1527 have accessible units?
Yes, 4536 Commander Dr #1527 has accessible units.
Does 4536 Commander Dr #1527 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4536 Commander Dr #1527 does not have units with dishwashers.
