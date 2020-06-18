Amenities
4536 Commander Dr #1527 Available 07/01/20 ORLANDO:Gated, Venetian Place Community - 2nd Floor Unit - AVAILABLE JULY 1 st! Super nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the 2nd floor, Lake View! All tile flooring, split bedrooms, computer space/den, washer and dryer included! All kitchen appliances, breakfast bar, granite counters and ceiling fans!
Gated community is conveniently located to the airport, major roads, dining, shopping and entertainment. Offering a clubhouse, 2 pools, a hot tub, bbq picnic area, indoor racquetball court, tennis courts, sand volleyball court and a car detail area. NO PETS PER COMMUNITY GUIDELINES.
Many of CFRP Realty’s Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.
EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY
FEATURES:
2nd Floor Unit
All Kitchen Appliances
Breakfast Bar
Granite Counters
Open Floor Plan
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Sitting Area/Computer Area/Den
Split Bedrooms
Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer
Ceiling Fans
Tile Flooring
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlord’s liability policy
HOA has their own application and approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.
NO PETS PERMITTED PER COMMUNITY GUIDELINES
PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult
APPLICATION PROCESS:
We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)
Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.
EXAMPLE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.
How to prove your income?
Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.
ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3815830)