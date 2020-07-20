4509 Southfield Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath now! Spacious and bright this home is just right for anyone! Spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Amazing kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space. And beautiful porcelain tile throughout the rest of the home. One car garage space. Washer and dryer included for easy laundry care. Back patio enjoying beautiful sunny days or lazy cool nights.



To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.



Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent

Specialized Property Management