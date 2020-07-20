All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 4509 Southfield Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
4509 Southfield Ave
Last updated May 8 2019 at 6:13 PM

4509 Southfield Ave

4509 Southfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
South Semoran
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4509 Southfield Avenue, Orlando, FL 32812
South Semoran

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath now! Spacious and bright this home is just right for anyone! Spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Amazing kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space. And beautiful porcelain tile throughout the rest of the home. One car garage space. Washer and dryer included for easy laundry care. Back patio enjoying beautiful sunny days or lazy cool nights.

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4509 Southfield Ave have any available units?
4509 Southfield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 4509 Southfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4509 Southfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4509 Southfield Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4509 Southfield Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4509 Southfield Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4509 Southfield Ave offers parking.
Does 4509 Southfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4509 Southfield Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4509 Southfield Ave have a pool?
No, 4509 Southfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4509 Southfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 4509 Southfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4509 Southfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4509 Southfield Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4509 Southfield Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4509 Southfield Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

55 WEST
55 West Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
Camden LaVina
9405 Dowden Rd
Orlando, FL 32832
Kestra Apartments
10387 Vista Oaks Court
Orlando, FL 32836
The Landing at East Mil
4937 Waterway Ct
Orlando, FL 32839
Axis West
6820 Axis West Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
The Estates At Park Avenue
2801 Biltmore Park Drive
Orlando, FL 32835
The Beverly At East Mil
1182 Redman St
Orlando, FL 32839
Camden Hunters Creek
4341 Summit Creek Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach