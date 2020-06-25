All apartments in Orlando
4456 VIRGINIA DRIVE
4456 VIRGINIA DRIVE

4456 Virginia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4456 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful!!! 3/2 bath Baldwin Park home. Stunning curbside appeal and gorgeous inside as well. Amazing location and great outdoor area. Formal dining area and large private office or playroom. Recently completely renovated feels brand new. 2 car garage plus additional driveway off street parking. Amazing entertaining space in the yard that has been completely customized for your enjoyment. Comes with all that Baldwin Park offers: central location, full amenities including access to the 3 pools, 2 fitness centers, parks, playgrounds, and community room that may be used for private parties or meetings. Lawn care included. Will not last! Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4456 VIRGINIA DRIVE have any available units?
4456 VIRGINIA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4456 VIRGINIA DRIVE have?
Some of 4456 VIRGINIA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4456 VIRGINIA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4456 VIRGINIA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4456 VIRGINIA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4456 VIRGINIA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4456 VIRGINIA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4456 VIRGINIA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4456 VIRGINIA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4456 VIRGINIA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4456 VIRGINIA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4456 VIRGINIA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4456 VIRGINIA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4456 VIRGINIA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4456 VIRGINIA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4456 VIRGINIA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
