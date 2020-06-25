4456 VIRGINIA DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

Beautiful!!! 3/2 bath Baldwin Park home. Stunning curbside appeal and gorgeous inside as well. Amazing location and great outdoor area. Formal dining area and large private office or playroom. Recently completely renovated feels brand new. 2 car garage plus additional driveway off street parking. Amazing entertaining space in the yard that has been completely customized for your enjoyment. Comes with all that Baldwin Park offers: central location, full amenities including access to the 3 pools, 2 fitness centers, parks, playgrounds, and community room that may be used for private parties or meetings. Lawn care included. Will not last! Available immediately.