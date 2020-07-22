All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 4444 S Kirkman Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
4444 S Kirkman Rd
Last updated October 13 2019 at 10:45 AM

4444 S Kirkman Rd

4444 Kirkman Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Kirkman South
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4444 Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32811
Kirkman South

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms fully furnished luxury condo in Orlando less than 10 minutes from Universal Studios. Enjoy the amenities this resort-like community has to offer, including BBQ area, pool, pier/dock access and beautiful lake trails.

-FULLY FURNISHED!!

- All Inclusive Pricing: WIFI, Cable TV, Electricity, Water, Pest Control

- Washer / Dryer inside Unit

FOR MOVE-IN WE REQUIRE:

- First Month's Rent $2700.00

- Security Deposit (equal to first months rent)

- Pet Fee (If applicable) $250 per pet non-refundable

For pictures and info access to our website:
www.OrlandoCityCorporateHousing.com
or contact us at 321-426-0441

(RLNE4960487)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4444 S Kirkman Rd have any available units?
4444 S Kirkman Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4444 S Kirkman Rd have?
Some of 4444 S Kirkman Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4444 S Kirkman Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4444 S Kirkman Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4444 S Kirkman Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4444 S Kirkman Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4444 S Kirkman Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4444 S Kirkman Rd offers parking.
Does 4444 S Kirkman Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4444 S Kirkman Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4444 S Kirkman Rd have a pool?
Yes, 4444 S Kirkman Rd has a pool.
Does 4444 S Kirkman Rd have accessible units?
No, 4444 S Kirkman Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4444 S Kirkman Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4444 S Kirkman Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windrift
949 Crowsnest Cir
Orlando, FL 32825
Camden World Gateway
14501 Gateway Pointe Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Polos Apartments
5583 Gatlin Ave
Orlando, FL 32822
Kestra Apartments
10387 Vista Oaks Court
Orlando, FL 32836
Isles at East Millenia
1980 Lake Fountain Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
M2 at Millenia
4206 Eastgate Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Lake Ivanhoe Shores
1730 Gurtler Court
Orlando, FL 32804
Sawgrass Apartments
2859 S Conway Rd
Orlando, FL 32812

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOrlando 2 Bedroom Apartments
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Apartments
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach