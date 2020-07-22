4444 S Kirkman Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms fully furnished luxury condo in Orlando less than 10 minutes from Universal Studios. Enjoy the amenities this resort-like community has to offer, including BBQ area, pool, pier/dock access and beautiful lake trails.



-FULLY FURNISHED!!



- All Inclusive Pricing: WIFI, Cable TV, Electricity, Water, Pest Control



- Washer / Dryer inside Unit



FOR MOVE-IN WE REQUIRE:



- First Month's Rent $2700.00



- Security Deposit (equal to first months rent)



- Pet Fee (If applicable) $250 per pet non-refundable



