This home is located in the beautiful Rosemont community just North of downtown. Peaceful Lake Orlando Park nearby. Large fenced backyard and garage. This home is close to Lee Road shopping and Winter Park Village. I-4 10 minutes away, and John Young Parkway 5 min away. The large open living room area is great for entertaining friends or accommodating large furniture. Call today for a showing