4394 White Pine Ave
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:55 AM

4394 White Pine Ave

4394 White Pine Avenue · No Longer Available
4394 White Pine Avenue, Orlando, FL 32811
Kirkman South

garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
basketball court
tennis court
recently renovated
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Newly Remodeled 2/2 in Pine Shadows Condominiums! - This unit has been completely remodeled with BRAND NEW cabinets, countertops, appliances and flooring throughout kitchen and bathrooms. Spacious upstairs 2/2 unit in Pine Shadows Condominiums, with attached one car garage! Community has tennis courts, pool, gym and clubhouse. Water is included in rent. Located right off Kirkman Road between LB McLeod and Conroy Road, close to I4, Millenia Mall, Restaurants & Shopping. Contact our property manager to schedule a showing TODAY! Lauren @ 407-668-0151

Qualifications to rent include: Good credit/background check, sufficient income (3x monthly rent), employment and rental verification. To apply, please visit our website at www.suncastles.com/vacancies.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4978647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

