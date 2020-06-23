4394 White Pine Ave

Amenities

garage recently renovated gym pool basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

Newly Remodeled 2/2 in Pine Shadows Condominiums! - This unit has been completely remodeled with BRAND NEW cabinets, countertops, appliances and flooring throughout kitchen and bathrooms. Spacious upstairs 2/2 unit in Pine Shadows Condominiums, with attached one car garage! Community has tennis courts, pool, gym and clubhouse. Water is included in rent. Located right off Kirkman Road between LB McLeod and Conroy Road, close to I4, Millenia Mall, Restaurants & Shopping. Contact our property manager to schedule a showing TODAY! Lauren @ 407-668-0151



Qualifications to rent include: Good credit/background check, sufficient income (3x monthly rent), employment and rental verification. To apply, please visit our website at www.suncastles.com/vacancies.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4978647)