All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 4368 S. Kirkman Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
4368 S. Kirkman Rd.
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:41 AM

4368 S. Kirkman Rd.

4368 Kirkman Road · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Kirkman South
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4368 Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32811
Kirkman South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1154 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
bbq/grill
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Fully-furnished luxury condo in Orlando less than 10 minutes from Universal Studios. Enjoy the amenities this resort-like community has to offer, including BBQ area, pool, pier/dock access and beautiful lake trails.

&#9733;LEASE TERMS&#9733;
Monthly Rent $2300.00 (Includes the Electricity, A/C, Cable, Wireless High-Speed Internet, Water, Sewer and Trash Removal, Pest Control) Everything in one Bill!

Security Deposit required
$150 Application fee
$150 check out cleaning fee
$250 Pet fee

&#9733;For more pictures and info access to our website:
http://www.orlandocitycorporatehousing.com / Tel. (321) 426-0441

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4368 S. Kirkman Rd. have any available units?
4368 S. Kirkman Rd. has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4368 S. Kirkman Rd. have?
Some of 4368 S. Kirkman Rd.'s amenities include pet friendly, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4368 S. Kirkman Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
4368 S. Kirkman Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4368 S. Kirkman Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4368 S. Kirkman Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 4368 S. Kirkman Rd. offer parking?
No, 4368 S. Kirkman Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 4368 S. Kirkman Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4368 S. Kirkman Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4368 S. Kirkman Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 4368 S. Kirkman Rd. has a pool.
Does 4368 S. Kirkman Rd. have accessible units?
No, 4368 S. Kirkman Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 4368 S. Kirkman Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4368 S. Kirkman Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4368 S. Kirkman Rd.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Southern Oaks
5900 Park Hamilton Blvd
Orlando, FL 32808
Polos Apartments
5583 Gatlin Ave
Orlando, FL 32822
Solaya
11833 Westwood Blvd.
Orlando, FL 32821
Dwell Maitland
8700 Maitland Summit Blvd
Orlando, FL 32810
The Summit at Metrowest Apartments
6500 Metrowest Blvd
Orlando, FL 32835
Camden North Quarter
777 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Amara at Metrowest
6168 Raleigh St
Orlando, FL 32835
Novel Lucerne
733 Main Lane
Orlando, FL 32801

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity