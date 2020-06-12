All apartments in Orlando
4355 Perkinshire Lane - Unit M206
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4355 Perkinshire Lane - Unit M206

4355 Perkinshire Lane · (407) 512-6419
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4355 Perkinshire Lane, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4355 Perkinshire Lane - Unit M206 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4355 Perkinshire Lane - Unit M206 Available 08/21/20 3/2 Condo Available 8/21/2020 - Requires a $100.00 Admin Fee due at move in
Security Deposit : $1,400.00 Minimum
Application Fee: $50.00 per adult
Credit Score Required: 600+
Income Required: 3x rental amount or more

Unit Available:08/21/2020

Unit includes: Water, sewer, trash, pest control, full size washer and dryer, walk in closets in master bedrooms, screened in patio.

Please be advised that pricing is subject to change without notice.

For property information please contact Cynthia 407.512.6419

(RLNE5897832)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4355 Perkinshire Lane - Unit M206 have any available units?
4355 Perkinshire Lane - Unit M206 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4355 Perkinshire Lane - Unit M206 have?
Some of 4355 Perkinshire Lane - Unit M206's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4355 Perkinshire Lane - Unit M206 currently offering any rent specials?
4355 Perkinshire Lane - Unit M206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4355 Perkinshire Lane - Unit M206 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4355 Perkinshire Lane - Unit M206 is pet friendly.
Does 4355 Perkinshire Lane - Unit M206 offer parking?
No, 4355 Perkinshire Lane - Unit M206 does not offer parking.
Does 4355 Perkinshire Lane - Unit M206 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4355 Perkinshire Lane - Unit M206 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4355 Perkinshire Lane - Unit M206 have a pool?
No, 4355 Perkinshire Lane - Unit M206 does not have a pool.
Does 4355 Perkinshire Lane - Unit M206 have accessible units?
No, 4355 Perkinshire Lane - Unit M206 does not have accessible units.
Does 4355 Perkinshire Lane - Unit M206 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4355 Perkinshire Lane - Unit M206 does not have units with dishwashers.
