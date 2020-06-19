Amenities
4355 Perkinshire Lane - Unit M204 Available 07/20/20 Completely Remodeled 3/2 Condo Available On 7/20/2020 - Requires a $100.00 Admin Fee due at move in
Security Deposit : $1,400 Minimum
Application Fee: $50.00 per adult
Credit Score Required: 600+
Income Required: 3x rental amount or more
Unit Available 7/20/2020
Unit has been completely remodeled, Wood flooring throughout entire unit
Unit includes; water, sewer, trash, pest control, full size washer and dryer, microwaves, 24 hr. emergency maintenance, walk in closets in master bedrooms, screened in patios, and real wood burning fireplaces
Please be advised that pricing is subject to change without notice.
For property information please contact Cynthia 407.512.6419
(RLNE5745251)