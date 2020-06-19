Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool 24hr maintenance volleyball court

4355 Perkinshire Lane - Unit M204 Available 07/20/20 Completely Remodeled 3/2 Condo Available On 7/20/2020 - Requires a $100.00 Admin Fee due at move in

Security Deposit : $1,400 Minimum

Application Fee: $50.00 per adult

Credit Score Required: 600+

Income Required: 3x rental amount or more



Unit Available 7/20/2020



Unit has been completely remodeled, Wood flooring throughout entire unit



Unit includes; water, sewer, trash, pest control, full size washer and dryer, microwaves, 24 hr. emergency maintenance, walk in closets in master bedrooms, screened in patios, and real wood burning fireplaces



Please be advised that pricing is subject to change without notice.



For property information please contact Cynthia 407.512.6419



(RLNE5745251)