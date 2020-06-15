4332 Corrine Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities pet friendly dog park gym parking pool garage

Fantastic Baldwin Park Townhome for Rent! - Fantastic Baldwin Park Townhome for Rent! 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms with a nice backyard, one car garage with adjacent additional parking area. Townhome has hardwood floors, open kitchen, spacious bedrooms, washer and dryer included. Townhouse is located in a quiet area right next to park and across from Fitness center and beautiful pool. You can't beat the location, close to parks, shops, restaurants, walking trails, dog park and Lake Baldwin. Great opporutnity to live in one of the most beautiful and sought after areas in Orlando. Small pets ok $350 pet fee and $25 rent increase Hurry, this one won't last!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2345616)