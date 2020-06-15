All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 4332 Corrine Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
4332 Corrine Dr.
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:27 AM

4332 Corrine Dr.

4332 Corrine Drive · (321) 300-4211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Baldwin Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4332 Corrine Drive, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4332 Corrine Dr. · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1632 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
Fantastic Baldwin Park Townhome for Rent! - Fantastic Baldwin Park Townhome for Rent! 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms with a nice backyard, one car garage with adjacent additional parking area. Townhome has hardwood floors, open kitchen, spacious bedrooms, washer and dryer included. Townhouse is located in a quiet area right next to park and across from Fitness center and beautiful pool. You can't beat the location, close to parks, shops, restaurants, walking trails, dog park and Lake Baldwin. Great opporutnity to live in one of the most beautiful and sought after areas in Orlando. Small pets ok $350 pet fee and $25 rent increase Hurry, this one won't last!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2345616)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4332 Corrine Dr. have any available units?
4332 Corrine Dr. has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4332 Corrine Dr. have?
Some of 4332 Corrine Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4332 Corrine Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4332 Corrine Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4332 Corrine Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4332 Corrine Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4332 Corrine Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 4332 Corrine Dr. does offer parking.
Does 4332 Corrine Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4332 Corrine Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4332 Corrine Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 4332 Corrine Dr. has a pool.
Does 4332 Corrine Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4332 Corrine Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4332 Corrine Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4332 Corrine Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4332 Corrine Dr.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Morgan
6331 Corporate Centre Boulevard
Orlando, FL 32822
Camden World Gateway
14501 Gateway Pointe Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
ARIUM MetroWest
2450 Lake Debra Dr
Orlando, FL 32835
Retreat at Valencia
8413 Valencia Village Lane
Orlando, FL 32825
Indigo West
6101 Raleigh St
Orlando, FL 32835
The Caden East Mil
1989 Americana Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
525 Avalon Park
525 Loyola Cir
Orlando, FL 32828
Gates of Harbortown
2333 Lake Debra Dr
Orlando, FL 32835

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity