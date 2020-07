Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool

2 Bed, 2 Bath Condo near the Mall at Millenia - 2 bedroom 2 bathroom on the 2nd floor with balcony. Unit floors are laminated throughout the unit. Located in a gated community of Sunset Lake which offers amenities such as a community pool and fitness center. This community is conveniently located near Mall at Millenia, International Drive & I-4.



1 Year Lease

Administration Fee: $125

Pet Application: $20

Non-Refundable Pet Fee: $350

Require additional application with HOA



(RLNE4307954)