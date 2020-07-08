All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 4301 Colony Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
4301 Colony Way
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:53 AM

4301 Colony Way

4301 Colony Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4301 Colony Way, Orlando, FL 32808
Mercy Drive

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious and immaculate 3 bedroom 2 and bath home in Colony Cove-Orlando - Fully renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home located within the city limits of Orlando. This is a great opportunity for the first time buyer or the savvy investor looking for a Move in Ready home with No HOA fees!!! Everything in this home is BRAND NEW: Roof, AC unit, Floors, Kitchen Cabinets and granite Counter tops, Interior and exterior FRESH paint, Appliances, Light Fixtures, Bathrooms cabinets and tile, Windows, fence and the list goes on.... Expect to be impressed.This home is conveniently located near major highways, restaurants, shopping, and much more!! Call for more information and schedule your private showing today!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5747379)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4301 Colony Way have any available units?
4301 Colony Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 4301 Colony Way currently offering any rent specials?
4301 Colony Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4301 Colony Way pet-friendly?
No, 4301 Colony Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4301 Colony Way offer parking?
No, 4301 Colony Way does not offer parking.
Does 4301 Colony Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4301 Colony Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4301 Colony Way have a pool?
No, 4301 Colony Way does not have a pool.
Does 4301 Colony Way have accessible units?
No, 4301 Colony Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4301 Colony Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4301 Colony Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4301 Colony Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4301 Colony Way has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lantower Grande Flats
3512 Grand Reserve Way
Orlando, FL 32837
Amelia Court at Creative Village
659 W Amelia Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Harper Grand
5916 Mausser Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Essex
8000 Essex Point Circle
Orlando, FL 32819
Camden North Quarter
777 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Century Millenia
5100 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Camden Orange Court
668 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Aqua at Millenia
5451 Millenia Lakes Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach