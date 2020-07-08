4301 Colony Way

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities

Spacious and immaculate 3 bedroom 2 and bath home in Colony Cove-Orlando - Fully renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home located within the city limits of Orlando. This is a great opportunity for the first time buyer or the savvy investor looking for a Move in Ready home with No HOA fees!!! Everything in this home is BRAND NEW: Roof, AC unit, Floors, Kitchen Cabinets and granite Counter tops, Interior and exterior FRESH paint, Appliances, Light Fixtures, Bathrooms cabinets and tile, Windows, fence and the list goes on.... Expect to be impressed.This home is conveniently located near major highways, restaurants, shopping, and much more!! Call for more information and schedule your private showing today!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5747379)