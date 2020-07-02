All apartments in Orlando
4291 E. Michigan Street
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

4291 E. Michigan Street

4291 Michigan Street · No Longer Available
Location

4291 Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32812
Conway

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Studio Apartment for Rent $895- Near Downtown - Hometag is offering this cozy studio apartment located in an ideal area! (Conway/ Michigan) It's about 15 min from the airport, close to Downtown Orlando, and major highways such as 408 and I-4 making it convenient to go all over Orlando.

This property is newly renovated, with new wood-like flooring, updated kitchen cabinets, and a new walk-in shower to make you feel fresh and clean.

Please read and review all of our qualifications:
1) Good rental history, with no evictions
2) No felonies or misdemeanors within the past 7 years
3) First month's rent and $895 security deposit is required. We may require a higher deposit based on credit history.
4) We Love Furry Friends! They are allowed with a pet deposit

-OUC is the electric provider
-Water is Included in the rent

Crossings At Conway is in the Orange County Public School District. Students attend the following schools:
* Conway Elementary School
* Conway Middle School
* Boone High School

Please contact us at rentals@myhometag.com or TEXT 205-390-0542 for more information today! This unit will be available for move-in April 3rd.

(RLNE5259818)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4291 E. Michigan Street have any available units?
4291 E. Michigan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 4291 E. Michigan Street currently offering any rent specials?
4291 E. Michigan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4291 E. Michigan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4291 E. Michigan Street is pet friendly.
Does 4291 E. Michigan Street offer parking?
No, 4291 E. Michigan Street does not offer parking.
Does 4291 E. Michigan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4291 E. Michigan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4291 E. Michigan Street have a pool?
No, 4291 E. Michigan Street does not have a pool.
Does 4291 E. Michigan Street have accessible units?
No, 4291 E. Michigan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4291 E. Michigan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4291 E. Michigan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4291 E. Michigan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4291 E. Michigan Street does not have units with air conditioning.

