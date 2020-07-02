4291 E. Michigan Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Studio Apartment for Rent $895- Near Downtown - Hometag is offering this cozy studio apartment located in an ideal area! (Conway/ Michigan) It's about 15 min from the airport, close to Downtown Orlando, and major highways such as 408 and I-4 making it convenient to go all over Orlando.



This property is newly renovated, with new wood-like flooring, updated kitchen cabinets, and a new walk-in shower to make you feel fresh and clean.



Please read and review all of our qualifications:

1) Good rental history, with no evictions

2) No felonies or misdemeanors within the past 7 years

3) First month's rent and $895 security deposit is required. We may require a higher deposit based on credit history.

4) We Love Furry Friends! They are allowed with a pet deposit



-OUC is the electric provider

-Water is Included in the rent



Crossings At Conway is in the Orange County Public School District. Students attend the following schools:

* Conway Elementary School

* Conway Middle School

* Boone High School



Please contact us at rentals@myhometag.com or TEXT 205-390-0542 for more information today! This unit will be available for move-in April 3rd.



(RLNE5259818)