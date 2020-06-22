4281 ANISSA AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage pet friendly

Low maintenance, well maintained Baldwin Park condo, corner unit all on one level. Interior features ceramic tile in the living areas and wood floors in the bedrooms. crown moulding, high-end custom window blinds and lots of bright windows and french doors. Open kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, plus under and over cabinet lights. Master bedroom has ensuite bath and walk-in closet. Inside utility with washer/dryer included. Corner unit offers privacy and a wrap around balcony for extra living space. Building has an elevator for easy access to this second floor unit. 1-car garage. No cats, 1 medium (max. 35 lbs) dog will be considered.