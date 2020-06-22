All apartments in Orlando
4281 ANISSA AVENUE
Last updated June 23 2019 at 6:14 AM

4281 ANISSA AVENUE

4281 Anissa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4281 Anissa Avenue, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
pet friendly
Low maintenance, well maintained Baldwin Park condo, corner unit all on one level. Interior features ceramic tile in the living areas and wood floors in the bedrooms. crown moulding, high-end custom window blinds and lots of bright windows and french doors. Open kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, plus under and over cabinet lights. Master bedroom has ensuite bath and walk-in closet. Inside utility with washer/dryer included. Corner unit offers privacy and a wrap around balcony for extra living space. Building has an elevator for easy access to this second floor unit. 1-car garage. No cats, 1 medium (max. 35 lbs) dog will be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4281 ANISSA AVENUE have any available units?
4281 ANISSA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4281 ANISSA AVENUE have?
Some of 4281 ANISSA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4281 ANISSA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4281 ANISSA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4281 ANISSA AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4281 ANISSA AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 4281 ANISSA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 4281 ANISSA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 4281 ANISSA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4281 ANISSA AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4281 ANISSA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4281 ANISSA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4281 ANISSA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4281 ANISSA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4281 ANISSA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4281 ANISSA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
