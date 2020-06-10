All apartments in Orlando
420 East South Street

420 E South Street · No Longer Available
Location

420 E South Street, Orlando, FL 32801
South Eola

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
420 East South Street, Orlando, FL 32801 - 4 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Daniel Gallien, R1S1 Realty, (561) 660-5944. Available from: 12/08/2018. No pets allowed. PROP ID: 0G-007 12/06: Rent 1 Sale 1 Realty – We specialize in rentals and are a free service. We have access to all of the privately owned condos for rent plus the apartment communities with rent specials and move in specials. Feel free to call us for a personalized search or visit our office at 420 South SR 7, Royal Palm Beach. This is the starting price of 4+ bedrooms at this time. Call for updated prices or if you’d like prices on surrounding areas. [ Published 15-Dec-18 / ID 2711820 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 East South Street have any available units?
420 East South Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 420 East South Street currently offering any rent specials?
420 East South Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 East South Street pet-friendly?
No, 420 East South Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 420 East South Street offer parking?
No, 420 East South Street does not offer parking.
Does 420 East South Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 East South Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 East South Street have a pool?
No, 420 East South Street does not have a pool.
Does 420 East South Street have accessible units?
No, 420 East South Street does not have accessible units.
Does 420 East South Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 East South Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 420 East South Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 East South Street does not have units with air conditioning.

