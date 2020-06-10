Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

420 East South Street, Orlando, FL 32801 - 4 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Daniel Gallien, R1S1 Realty, (561) 660-5944. Available from: 12/08/2018. No pets allowed. PROP ID: 0G-007 12/06: Rent 1 Sale 1 Realty – We specialize in rentals and are a free service. We have access to all of the privately owned condos for rent plus the apartment communities with rent specials and move in specials. Feel free to call us for a personalized search or visit our office at 420 South SR 7, Royal Palm Beach. This is the starting price of 4+ bedrooms at this time. Call for updated prices or if you’d like prices on surrounding areas. [ Published 15-Dec-18 / ID 2711820 ]