420-3b E CHURCH STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking pool shuffle board hot tub media room

Live, work and play downtown with a commute of only a few steps to your favorite activities and nightlife. Our Orlando apartments allow you to stroll to the grocery store, a 12-screen movie theatre, the farmer’s market at Lake Eola Park, and countless art galleries, boutique retail stores, and upscale restaurants. We offer stunning one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with spacious floor plans featuring modern amenities. With a variety of inspired layouts to choose from, you’ll be able to find one as unique as you. Our floor plans all feature 9’ ceilings with abundant natural lighting, giving each home a refined elegance unparalleled in apartment living. This mixed-use, 9-story building offers 299 condos with 10,000 square feet of planned retail space facilitates the arts-focused esprit de corps taking shape in trendy Thornton Park, with 10 ground-floor live/work artist studios and three visual arts gallery spaces totaling 4,000 square feet. The building features a 3-story, above-grade parking deck and 4,000 square feet of indoor amenity space, including a resident’s lounge, 1,800 sqft fitness center, club room, business center, LED shuffleboard, spa, and a heated saltwater pool, surrounded by a 10,000 SF lounge & deck, on the 4th floor. Individual residences feature quartz and granite counter-tops, wood flooring and stainless steel appliances.