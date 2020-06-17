All apartments in Orlando
420-3b E CHURCH STREET

420 E Church St · (407) 619-7272
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

420 E Church St, Orlando, FL 32801
Central Business District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 464 · Avail. now

$2,829

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
shuffle board
hot tub
media room
Live, work and play downtown with a commute of only a few steps to your favorite activities and nightlife. Our Orlando apartments allow you to stroll to the grocery store, a 12-screen movie theatre, the farmer’s market at Lake Eola Park, and countless art galleries, boutique retail stores, and upscale restaurants. We offer stunning one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with spacious floor plans featuring modern amenities. With a variety of inspired layouts to choose from, you’ll be able to find one as unique as you. Our floor plans all feature 9’ ceilings with abundant natural lighting, giving each home a refined elegance unparalleled in apartment living. This mixed-use, 9-story building offers 299 condos with 10,000 square feet of planned retail space facilitates the arts-focused esprit de corps taking shape in trendy Thornton Park, with 10 ground-floor live/work artist studios and three visual arts gallery spaces totaling 4,000 square feet. The building features a 3-story, above-grade parking deck and 4,000 square feet of indoor amenity space, including a resident’s lounge, 1,800 sqft fitness center, club room, business center, LED shuffleboard, spa, and a heated saltwater pool, surrounded by a 10,000 SF lounge & deck, on the 4th floor. Individual residences feature quartz and granite counter-tops, wood flooring and stainless steel appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420-3b E CHURCH STREET have any available units?
420-3b E CHURCH STREET has a unit available for $2,829 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 420-3b E CHURCH STREET have?
Some of 420-3b E CHURCH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420-3b E CHURCH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
420-3b E CHURCH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420-3b E CHURCH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 420-3b E CHURCH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 420-3b E CHURCH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 420-3b E CHURCH STREET does offer parking.
Does 420-3b E CHURCH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 420-3b E CHURCH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 420-3b E CHURCH STREET have a pool?
Yes, 420-3b E CHURCH STREET has a pool.
Does 420-3b E CHURCH STREET have accessible units?
No, 420-3b E CHURCH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 420-3b E CHURCH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420-3b E CHURCH STREET has units with dishwashers.
