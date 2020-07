Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Crossings at Conway 1BR 1BA condo! FULL INTERIOR REPAINT and BRAND NEW CARPET... END UNIT in this well maintained community. Spacious kitchen with plenty of counter space. Full bath offers a tub/shower combo. Large laundry/storage room. This home is located between FL-408 and Orlando International Airport. Screened in porch, lots cabinet space, new microwave, inside laundry with W/D hookups. Gated community! Don't wait on this one. The PRICE IS RIGHT..