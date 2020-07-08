Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym pool hot tub tennis court

4190 Versailles Dr. #D, Orlando, FL 32808 - Come see this large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom ground floor unit with back patio leading out to beautiful Lake Orlando. The unit features tile floors throughout the unit, black appliances, and a new open kitchen concept over looking the living room. This spacious condo is located just minutes from downtown, Winter Park, and Altamonte Springs. The rent includes water, trash, sewer, and pest service. The community amenities include pool, hot tub, fitness center, dog park, security, and tennis courts.



- Net income must be 3 times the asking rent

- No Evictions

- No Rental Debt

- No Utility Debt



Please text George at 334.268.1737 or go to rentprosper.com and complete a guest card to schedule a showing.



(RLNE5732600)