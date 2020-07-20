Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

4178 Versailles Dr Unit 4178D Available 03/15/19 4178 Versailles Dr. - This is a spacious and beautifully redone 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo with a ton of amenities. The unit has new kitchen cabinets and vanities along with new appliances. The unit is also on the 1st floor with a back porch leading out to tranquil Lake Orlando. The condo is in a gated community that features a pool, tennis courts, park, and fitness center. Hurry to see this large 2/2 it won't be available for long.



(RLNE4754512)