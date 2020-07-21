415 1/2 N Shine Ave

Amenities
Wonderful NEWLY renovated 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom in Colonial Town South!
ALL NEW stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Also BRAND NEW washer and dryer in the laundry room.
Downstairs you have a spacious living room, large kitchen, and a bedroom with a full bathroom. This bedroom would make a great home office or study too!
Upstairs you have a great sitting area which leads to TWO Master Bedrooms each with an En Suite Bathroom!
The property has a cozy private backyard to enjoy the Florida weather.
This Colonial Town South also has new floors, paint, and well, new everything!
Colonial Town South is a great location in Orlando with everything you need within a few minutes drive. Or easily take a walk to various places including a well-known restaurant a minute down the street.
Plenty of street parking on this non busy street too.
1st month rent & 1 month deposit due upon signing - Minimum 12 month Lease - Renter pays all utilities (water & electric). NO SMOKING. NO PETS. Renters insurance is required - Renter pays quarterly lawn care and pest control.
Again NO PETS and NO EXCEPTIONS - SORRY!
(Other than certified service animals.)
Please contact us ASAP. Homes like this do not last long in this awesome location!