Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
415 1/2 N Shine Ave
Last updated November 28 2019 at 8:44 AM

415 1/2 N Shine Ave

415 1/2 N Shine Ave · No Longer Available
Location

415 1/2 N Shine Ave, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown South

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Wonderful NEWLY renovated 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom in Colonial Town South!

ALL NEW stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Also BRAND NEW washer and dryer in the laundry room.

Downstairs you have a spacious living room, large kitchen, and a bedroom with a full bathroom. This bedroom would make a great home office or study too!

Upstairs you have a great sitting area which leads to TWO Master Bedrooms each with an En Suite Bathroom!

The property has a cozy private backyard to enjoy the Florida weather.

This Colonial Town South also has new floors, paint, and well, new everything!

Colonial Town South is a great location in Orlando with everything you need within a few minutes drive. Or easily take a walk to various places including a well-known restaurant a minute down the street.

Plenty of street parking on this non busy street too.

1st month rent & 1 month deposit due upon signing - Minimum 12 month Lease - Renter pays all utilities (water & electric). NO SMOKING. NO PETS. Renters insurance is required - Renter pays quarterly lawn care and pest control.

Again NO PETS and NO EXCEPTIONS - SORRY!

(Other than certified service animals.)

Please contact us ASAP. Homes like this do not last long in this awesome location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 1/2 N Shine Ave have any available units?
415 1/2 N Shine Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 415 1/2 N Shine Ave have?
Some of 415 1/2 N Shine Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 1/2 N Shine Ave currently offering any rent specials?
415 1/2 N Shine Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 1/2 N Shine Ave pet-friendly?
No, 415 1/2 N Shine Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 415 1/2 N Shine Ave offer parking?
No, 415 1/2 N Shine Ave does not offer parking.
Does 415 1/2 N Shine Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 415 1/2 N Shine Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 1/2 N Shine Ave have a pool?
No, 415 1/2 N Shine Ave does not have a pool.
Does 415 1/2 N Shine Ave have accessible units?
No, 415 1/2 N Shine Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 415 1/2 N Shine Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 415 1/2 N Shine Ave has units with dishwashers.
