415 1/2 N Shine Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Wonderful NEWLY renovated 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom in Colonial Town South!



ALL NEW stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Also BRAND NEW washer and dryer in the laundry room.



Downstairs you have a spacious living room, large kitchen, and a bedroom with a full bathroom. This bedroom would make a great home office or study too!



Upstairs you have a great sitting area which leads to TWO Master Bedrooms each with an En Suite Bathroom!



The property has a cozy private backyard to enjoy the Florida weather.



This Colonial Town South also has new floors, paint, and well, new everything!



Colonial Town South is a great location in Orlando with everything you need within a few minutes drive. Or easily take a walk to various places including a well-known restaurant a minute down the street.



Plenty of street parking on this non busy street too.



1st month rent & 1 month deposit due upon signing - Minimum 12 month Lease - Renter pays all utilities (water & electric). NO SMOKING. NO PETS. Renters insurance is required - Renter pays quarterly lawn care and pest control.



Again NO PETS and NO EXCEPTIONS - SORRY!



(Other than certified service animals.)



Please contact us ASAP. Homes like this do not last long in this awesome location!